Jason Alexander Just Tweeted The ‘Brutal Irony’ Of His Real Life Coming Full Circle With George Costanza

#Seinfeld
Editorial Director
10.03.14 17 Comments

So this should make every Seinfeld fan’s day…

And it’s the absolute best excuse ever to share this George Costanza + Architecture supercut.

“Nothing is higher than architect!” I don’t even know if Jason Alexander has more than one kid, but if he wants to keep us happy another one will soon bring home a marine biologist.

