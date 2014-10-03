Jason Alexander Just Tweeted The ‘Brutal Irony’ Of His Real Life Coming Full Circle With George Costanza

So this should make every Seinfeld fan’s day…
And it’s the absolute best excuse ever to share this George Costanza + Architecture supercut.
“Nothing is higher than architect!” I don’t even know if Jason Alexander has more than one kid, but if he wants to keep us happy another one will soon bring home a marine biologist.
Importer/Exporter would have been a better irony.
It would be even more brutal if his son looked like the young guy Steven in the clip who deprecated architects.
And if his name was Art Vandelay Alexander.
Is she a Moop?
It’s deliciously perfect, just the way it is. Shut up internet hacks…
My son (6th grader) is “dating” another 6th grader. She’s a nice, quiet little girl and they’ve been friends since 2nd grade. Anyway, she shows up at one of his football games with her dad. I know the dad a little bit, but never had that much of a chance to talk to him. We start talking, and while he is now a college professor, he said that he once worked for the Yankees. “Let me guess: Assistant to the Traveling Secretary, right?” I said half-chuckling to him. He said “How did you know?” Apparently, he really didn’t know the joke.
So my son is dating the daughter of a guy who was once the Assistant to the Traveling Secretary.
Take a new John, you won today.
*knee
How is this ironic?
It’s somewhat ironic, but not truly
It’s called a T-Square!
Yes, marine biologist would be the daily double.
DarthBile. He maybe knew the joke and it is really on you!!?!
Is her name Ann Delay?
It doesn’t actually say ‘she’. Just saying.
not that there’s anything wrong with that
It sucks that every day fewer and fewer people get my sienfeld references.
Hey, at least he’s not a latex salesman!