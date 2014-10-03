Jason Alexander Just Tweeted The ‘Brutal Irony’ Of His Real Life Coming Full Circle With George Costanza

So this should make every Seinfeld fan’s day…

In a flagrant display of brutal irony, my son is currently dating an architect. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 3, 2014

And it’s the absolute best excuse ever to share this George Costanza + Architecture supercut.

“Nothing is higher than architect!” I don’t even know if Jason Alexander has more than one kid, but if he wants to keep us happy another one will soon bring home a marine biologist.