Zola showed that a tweet could make for a good movie — Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista want to prove it wasn’t a fluke. Earlier this month, the Guardians of the Galaxy star tweeted, “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.” They didn’t have to wait long.

“It’s amazing — you try to work your whole career to get an opportunity like this, and he just tweets something [to make it happen],” Momoa told Entertainment Weekly. “And then I got asked about it on Corden, and now our phones won’t stop ringing. So, it’s safe to say that one is happening.” He’s hoping to shoot the film in his home state of Hawaii.

The Aquaman star also praised his See co-star for still kicking butt in his 50s.

“I’m hoping when I’m Bautista’s age I can still do what he does,” he continues. (Bautista is 52.) “He’s one of those big guys that can move and fight really well. I have a lot of respect for him and Dwayne [Johnson], because doing that kind of wrestling is a lot of tear on your body for a long time. I know I feel it, and I’m 42. And those guys are still badasses.”

Until the buddy cop movie gets made, you can catch Momoa and Bautista together in season two of Apple TV+’s See; the pair also appear in Dune, which was not filmed in Hawaii. Hawaii has the sand, but not the worms.

