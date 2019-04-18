Jason Momoa Looks Wildly Different After Shaving His Beard To Say Goodbye To Khal Drogo

04.18.19 46 mins ago

Khal Drogo hasn’t appeared on Game of Thrones since season two, but he continues to cast a long shadow over the show. Daenerys’ dragon is named after him (leading to a wild resurrection theory) and the Dothraki still ride with the Mother of Dragons. Also, the actor who played him, Jason Momoa, looks basically the same now as he did then. Or he did, before shaving his beard.

Momoa trimmed his facial hair to promote the use of recyclable aluminum (not plastic) cans for water. “Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA,” he wrote on YouTube. (Declan is from Netflix’s Frontier; Baba is on the upcoming Apple+ series See.) “I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better… for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic.” Listen to Momoa. He was on Baywatch: Hawaii and Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. He knows water.

