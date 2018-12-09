NBC

Jason Momoa opened his Saturday Night Live hosting gig by saying, “I am so muscular” and professing his lifelong love of the show. Momoa explained that he was a huge SNL “nerd / dork” who dreamed of wanting to be on SNL before he got sidetracked by massively successful career.

Momoa was incredibly enthusiastic all week while promoting SNL and it carried over into the monologue. Then Keenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, and Chris Redd stopped by to suggest Parliament’s “Aqua Boogie” as the theme song to Aquaman. As everyone agreed, the lyrics don’t really fit…

Aqua boogie baby, never learned to swim

Underwater boogie baby, can’t catch the rhythm of the stroke

Aqua boogie baby, why should I hold my breath

Underwater boogie baby, feelin’ that I might choke

Here’s the full album version of Aqua Boogie

However, the feeling definitely fits Momoa who put on some funky sunglasses and proceeded to show off some wonderful dance moves and a beautiful voice. He moves like a much smaller man on the dance floor. He has the voice of an angel.

