Jason Priestley Penned An Emotional Tribute To Luke Perry That Got Fans Choked Up

News & Culture Writer
03.07.19

Getty Image

There has been an outpouring of love and support in the wake of the passing of Luke Perry, who suffered a massive stroke last week and died a few days later. Fans, friends, and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects and share fond memories of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star — who seemed to have touched the lives of just about everyone he came in contact with.

After taking a few days to process the tragic news, Jason Priestley has now shared his thoughts on his longtime friend and costar’s passing in an Instagram post. The two met in 1990 when Priestley was cast on 90210 alongside Perry, and the two have remained close throughout the years.

It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today… If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.

His tribute was accompanied by “now and then” photos of the two friends, from back in their teen heartthrob days to a more recent photo:

TAGSBEVERLY HILLS 90210JASON PRIESTLEYLUKE PERRY

