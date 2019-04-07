Will Heath for NBC

SNL brought back Jason Sudeikis to reprise his Joe Biden impersonation in the cold open for this weekend’s episode, in which the former Vice President attempted to undergo sensitivity training for, uh, his touchy-feeling inclinations. Biden, who may or may not still be throwing his hat into the 2020 ring, made headlines last week over his history of borderline-inappropriate touching, as several women stepped forward to state that he had made them uncomfortable over the years.

Sudeikis once said that the one trait he was going for with the impersonation is that Biden “feels like a people person,” and as someone who grew up in Kansas he simply had to channel “the outgoingness and gregariousness of [his] father” — which was very much apparent in the clip, below.

At any rate, while the sketch was definitely one of the highlights of the show, the comedian and actor subsequently began trending for an entirely different reason. During the cast send-off, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Sudeikis was seen wearing a t-shirt that read simply: “Kristen & Jason & Andy & Bill.”