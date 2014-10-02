Jeff Garlin Refuses To Look At Photos Of Selena Gomez In A Bikini

You probably know Jeff Garlin from his starring roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm or The Goldbergs, or from his obnoxious, deafening laugh during podcasts, but if you asked your 12-year-old niece who he was, she’d reply, “He’s the big guy from The Wizards of Waverly Place.” Garlin was on the mega-hit Disney Channel series for three seasons, playing star Selena Gomez’s uncle, Kelbo, which explains why he’s become quite protective of Gomez, as he explained to the Huffington Post.
I worked with her for three years, and I love her. She is, at least in terms of what I saw, a great kid. But then I see her sexualized. I know she was in Spring Breakers and all that. By the way, I saw Spring Breakers, and I’m by myself in the theater, and I couldn’t have felt dirtier. I went to go see her work, and her work was great. But the thing is, when I see her sexualized, I look at her and I look at Ariana Grande, both beautiful girls. Really beautiful girls. But they have baby fat. They look like kids. Great bikini shots of Selena Gomez? I don’t go there. I see the thing, but I see those chubby cheeks. She’s a kid. This is disgusting, that it’s happening so young. (Via)
If Uncle Garlin ever wants to take care of Selena’s Bieber problem, do feel free.
Dumb Jeff, she is way over 22 years old and very much an adult now!!!
and she looks like she’s 14.
Seeing spring breakers alone in a dark seedy theater is pretty much the only right way to watch spring breakers.
You paid to watch Selena Gomez act? What exactly did you expect to see Jeff??
I don’t think Ariana Grande has baby fat….but she has nice tan lines…..
Selena Gomez……..hot(ish) now….we’ll see what happens later…