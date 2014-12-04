Jenna Bush Says She Engaged In Some ‘Hanky Panky’ On The White House Roof

Jenna Bush was 19 years old when her father, George W. Bush, became President of the United States. She spent her formidable years shuffling between college at the University of Texas-Austin and spending time with her family in the White House. In an interview Wednesday night with Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live, Bush admitted to fooling around on the White House roof with boyfriend Henry Hager (now her husband).

“A lady never talks. And you know, maybe there was a little ‘hanky panky.’ Like maybe there was a kiss on the roof.”

Oh Jenna Bush, you naughty girl. Pecks on the cheek with the Secret Service looking on? You wild, wild woman you.

(A Jenna Bush dancing GIF because we all need this in our lives)

