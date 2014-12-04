Jenna Bush Says She Engaged In Some ‘Hanky Panky’ On The White House Roof

Jenna Bush was 19 years old when her father, George W. Bush, became President of the United States. She spent her formidable years shuffling between college at the University of Texas-Austin and spending time with her family in the White House. In an interview Wednesday night with Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live, Bush admitted to fooling around on the White House roof with boyfriend Henry Hager (now her husband).
“A lady never talks. And you know, maybe there was a little ‘hanky panky.’ Like maybe there was a kiss on the roof.”
Oh Jenna Bush, you naughty girl. Pecks on the cheek with the Secret Service looking on? You wild, wild woman you.
(A Jenna Bush dancing GIF because we all need this in our lives)
[Gawker]
Bill Clinton: “Amateur.”
At least she showed some class by marrying the guy who took her innocence and maybe even her delicate silky flower of womanhood.
how do you post that gif and not the one of Mckayla then doing the dance correctly?
Shame.
She spent her formidable years
formative
Knowles’ed it!
beyonce is quite formidable
I’m reminded of one of my favorite lines from “The West Wing”
[Charlie seeks and obtains the President’s permission to date his daughter]
President Josiah Bartlet: Just remember these two things: she’s nineteen years old, and the 82nd Airborne works for me.
is she going to get slut-shamed like Sasha and Malia did for wearing skirts to the turkey pardoning?
A little “wanky wanky” on the roof?
Would bang.
Her sister is hotter
“A lady never talks” – damn right, now get back in the kitchen.
Just like her daddy, looks like she also fucks up common phrases.
Fool me once, er….
I blame Barry O and Moochelle for setting such bad examples for those Bush girls… They never stood a chance.