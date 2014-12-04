Jenna Bush Says She Engaged In Some ‘Hanky Panky’ On The White House Roof

Senior Editor
12.04.14 13 Comments


 

Jenna Bush was 19 years old when her father, George W. Bush, became President of the United States. She spent her formidable years shuffling between college at the University of Texas-Austin and spending time with her family in the White House. In an interview Wednesday night with Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live, Bush admitted to fooling around on the White House roof with boyfriend Henry Hager (now her husband).

“A lady never talks. And you know, maybe there was a little ‘hanky panky.’ Like maybe there was a kiss on the roof.”

Oh Jenna Bush, you naughty girl. Pecks on the cheek with the Secret Service looking on? You wild, wild woman you.

(A Jenna Bush dancing GIF because we all need this in our lives)

[Gawker]

Around The Web

TAGSJenna BushJENNA BUSH HAGERsex storiesWHITE HOUSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP