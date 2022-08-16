Jenna Ortega is slowly but surely becoming Gen Z’s Scream Queen. After starring in the stalker-thriller You, she single-handily brought back the Scream franchise from the dead and then starred in A24’s erotic horror thriller X. Now, Ortega is set to star as the equally horrifying Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series.

Netflix has released a full family portrait of the Addams Family, featuring the iconic gaggle of creepy family members. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will portray Morticia and Gomez Adams, while Pugsley will be played by Isaac Ordonez. Christina Ricci will reportedly also make an appearance.

The series will follow Wednesday as a teenager, which some may argue is the scariest age of all. Creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough says that while she is slightly scary, her family sees her as just another lovable member of The Addams Family. “Wednesday’s not scared of sharks or creepy crawlies or anything, but she’s afraid of emotion,” Gough told Vanity Fair. “Their overt displays of affection drive Wednesday crazy.”

Wednesday is one of Burton’s first official TV show attempts (who remembers the short-lived Beetlejuice series?!) though if there is anything in the world that screams Tim Burton, it’s the creepy and pale supernatural family known as The Addams family. So he probably knows what he’s doing. Burton will direct four of the eight episodes, along with producing. Burton famously pitched to make the 1991 movie adaptation of the family but decided against it.

Wednesday premieres this fall on Netflix.

(Via Vanity Fair)