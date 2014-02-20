A Pictorial Timeline Of The Life Of Jenna Von Oy, AKA Six From ‘Blossom’

I don’t know why, but for some reason, I had Jenna Von Oy on my mind this morning. You know, Six LeMeure from Blossom? Whatever happened to her, I thought? So I looked it up. She seems to be doing just fine. She’s not much in the industry anymore. She attempted a music career back in the early aughts, but that didn’t take. She still attends fan conventions and the like, but she hasn’t done much, otherwise, except a straight-to-Redbox kind of movie a couple of years ago with John Schneider. She got married in 2010, she has a daughter, and she has a website that she hasn’t updated in a while. That’s about it, as far as the industry goes.
Then I started looking at pictures. There’s nothing particularly remarkable about any one image of Jenna Von Oy, save for her brief segue in the early 00s with a Maxim-like photoshoot. But Jenna Von Oy has been around now for nearly 25 years, and a person can change A LOT in 25 years.
I thought it was kind of fascinating to see in pictures the evolution of Jenna Von Oy, from quirky 14-year-old sitcom star to 36 year old mother and wife.
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
2000
2001
2002
2002
2003
2004
2005
2007
2008
2011
2012
2013
