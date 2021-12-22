Jennifer Coolidge came roaring back into our consciousness this year with a boozy, career-best turn in HBO’s The White Lotus, which you really should watch if you haven’t already because, among other spectacles, the show features the most disgusting yet gratifying own of a truly loathsome character. That scene doesn’t involve Coolidge, who’s so hot right now that Netflix’s new Single All The Way might find a place in your queue.

As it turns out, Netflix also pulled her aside to give a fabulous reading of The Night Before Christmas. No liquor is involved here, at least not on camera, but she drinks her milk straight out of a wine glass, so you get the point.

The reading itself is full of gusto and punctuated with very Coolidge revelations about wearing a cap and throwing back a sash. Each line arrives as though she’s discovered it for the very first time, which makes it new for anyone who’s watching. Somehow as well, this feels both G-rated and R-rated at the same time, which is a difficult vibe to pull off and one that eclipses any other reading, including from the likes of Sam Jackson.

Jennifer Coolidge is bringing back Christmas, y’all. The pandemic tried to take it away (again), but she will keep us safe and tuck us in with a nice cocktail.