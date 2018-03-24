Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oh, American Pie. You were so much more than a movie about sticking an erect penis in a literal pie. You also gave us a pervy impression of folks that went to band camp. On the Late Late Show, Jennifer Garner took a break from pitching you on Capital One to share her own band camp story and it’s every bit as R-rated as the comedy’s flute masturbation gag.

Nudged by host James Corden to tell her band camp story, Garner obliged while trying to keep the verbiage friendly enough for network television. The events surrounding a friend of hers and it’s less sexy or kooky and than mildly traumatizing. Franchise co-star Eddie Kaye Thomas was also on hand to hear the tale, making the whole thing a touch surreal.

“This is late at night, correct? Good, my mom’s asleep,” started Garner before setting the scene involving a friend with a knack for brass instruments and some new sexual terrain to cover.

“She administered her first b to the j,” explained Garner. “She took it very literally and she had quite a strong blow.”

The misunderstanding in regard to oral sex slang didn’t start a new trend at the camp. Garner notes that the recipient went home early. Garner does a lovely job of telling the story, so it’s best to let her do the heavy lifting.

By the way, Jennifer Garner isn’t fibbing about her band credentials. In fact, Reese Witherspoon received a musical rendition as a birthday gift on Thursday.