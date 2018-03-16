Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following last year’s Best Picture Award snafu, this year’s Oscars ceremony proved to be refreshingly predictable, among other mundane things. Sure, it resulted in a wonderful comedy pairing (Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph) and helped sex toy makers sell a lot of their The Shape of Water-inspired products, but the 2018 Academy Awards telecast ultimately felt just plain normal. Unless, of course, you were left wondering (along with the rest of the internet) about Jennifer Garner’s viral moment of inexplicable wonder and awe. Why did the Alias actress suddenly stop clapping and stare off into the void?

Former Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres decided to ask Garner about the viral oddity on Friday’s episode of her talk show. Needless to say, despite embracing the moment and having some fun with it on social media, Garner has no idea what was happening at the time. “I can’t even look at it. It’s too embarrassing. What is happening?” she told DeGeneres. “I have no control over this. What am I doing? I started getting texts from people saying, ‘What were you thinking? What’s happening?’ I try really hard not to see myself online, but she was a little unavoidable.”

“You don’t know what was going on? Do you remember the moment, like what was happening at all?” DeGeneres asked, hoping to spur something from Garner. Despite the prodding, however, her guest had no idea. “I don’t know,” she exclaimed. “What is wrong with me!?”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)