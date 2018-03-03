Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Freshly tapped Oscar presenter Jennifer Lawrence will endure the rigors of endless promo provided you put a drink in her hand. It’s an exhausting gig doing the talk show rounds and on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, J.Law’s tipsy coping mechanism was evaluated for daytime TV laffs and insight.

Chatting with Ellen, the Bill Engvall Show alum explained how boozy visits to Watch What Happens Live and Stephen Colbert’s Late Show were part of her Red Sparrow promo tour of duty. Presented with some red carpet photos of her still “hammered” from her TV visits, a semi-embarassed Lawrence playfully tried to make a break from the interview. You fool! No one can escape Ellen’s fun TV charms.

“So, I get on the red carpet and I’m like ‘don’t look drunk. Don’t look drunk,'” Lawrence explained, “And then I look like I’ve been electrified.”

Presumably, she wasn’t wearing a number from the House of Woodcock at the premiere.

During her interview with Ellen, Lawrence (who would like you to know she’s not that big of a drinker) explained her alter-ego Gail who does enjoy a cocktail or two. We’ll let her be the one to introduce you to Gail.

Elsewhere in J.Law hustle and bustle, Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live featured the Academy Award decorated actress sharing the hilariously dark comedic message sent to her by pal Amy Schumer after Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky split last year.

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Schumer] and I was really sad,” said Lawrence on the Bravo program. “The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.’”

Friendship is a special thing, ain’t it?

