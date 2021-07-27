Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are “madly in love.” They’re touching butts on fancy yachts, wearing custom jewelry with the other person’s name on it, and even have Matt Damon’s support. If they announced their engagement today for a Dunkin Donuts-themed wedding this weekend, I would not be surprised. Mazel tov to the happy couple, I say. But if the key to a healthy relationship is communication, then Lopez should communicate what she once said about Affleck’s “awful” tattoo. You know the one.

During a 2016 interview on Watch What Happens Live, Lopez was asked for her true feelings on Affleck’s phoenix back tattoo. “It’s awful,” she answered. “I would tell him… ‘What are you doing?’ It has too many colors. His tattoos always had too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be cooler.”

Lopez and Jennifer Garner have something in common, besides, uh, both being famous actresses named Jennifer who have dated Ben Affleck. Other than that. “You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart,” Garner told Vanity Fair about the tattoo, which Affleck originally claimed was for a movie (it wasn’t). “A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.” At least Garner is free from the phoenix. Lopez has to see it every night.

You can watch the Watch What Happens Live video above.