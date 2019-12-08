Jennifer Lopez Revived One Of Her Most Classic Looks In The ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

On February 23, 2000, Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony a mostly green (and barely-there) dress created for the occasion by the designer Donatella Versace. Everyone reading that sentence knows exactly what I’m talking about, either because you were watching the Grammys live when Lopez debuted the look to the world, or you saw one of the countless parodies it inspired in subsequent years. So, since the singer and Hustlers actress was returning to Saturday Night Live since her first hosting stint in 2010, the dress’s return was inevitable.

After regaling the live audience in Studio 8H with a brief rundown of her fantastic year — including a brief bit about her turning 50, which made Beck Bennett’s head explode — Lopez broke into a Christmas-themed song and dance routine with the SNL band and a chorus of dancers. It was a fun and short routine that ultimately gave her the opportunity to do some music, especially since she was only serving as the episode’s guest host. Yet it was the opening monologue’s concluding costume change that sparked some of the loudest cheers from the studio and those watching at home.

Yep, the dress came back. And seeing as how the one displayed in the Grammy Museum since 2015 is a duplicate, it very well may have been the original one Lopez wore in 2000.