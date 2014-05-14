Seth Meyers Finally Let Will Forte Perform Famously Rejected ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘Jennjamin Franklin’ Last Night

As Seth Meyers has settled into his new gig as host of Late Night, he’s been able to find plenty of comfort in his Saturday Night Live roots. Leaning on SNL anecdotes and bringing on former cast mates and hosts to tell stories has been a staple of the show’s early run — maybe a little too “inside baseball” for the broader audience, but for die hard SNL fans it has been nothing but fun.
Seth unveiled another way to capitalize on his SNL pedigree last night, with the first edition of Second Chance Theatre — a segment in which former cast members are allowed to perform their sketches that were rejected (usually by Seth, as head writer) or cut at the last minute. One of the most fabled rejected sketches in SNL history is Will Forte’s “Jennjamin Franklin,” in which Forte plays a flirtatious young lady who looks exactly like Benjamin Franklin. The sketch was rejected so many times and Forte so strongly believed in it, that it has taken on a life of its own despite never making it to air. So it was only right that Forte got the first crack at Second Chance Theatre.
So, was it deserving of a slot on SNL, or was Meyers right to reject it repeatedly? You be the judge:
After the sketch aired, Seth moderated an extended Q&A with Forte, Jason Sudeikis, and Fred Armisen. It was very serious:
Good I love Will Forte.
*God, doh.
I usually find everyone involved with this skit hilarious (except for Armisen), but wooooooooooof. That was painful.
Drugs are bad, m’kay?
Agreed. Although the Seth Myers Show audience is way better than the SNL audience.
if you replace armisen with sudeikis, then i agree with you
I cant look at Forte without crapping myself. He can do anything he pleases.
That was really ba…great. You see what I did there. You thought I was gonna say bad but then I changed it to great.
This could have been hilarious if it had been written better with better timing and some humorous lines …….Seth….GREAT decision to cut…….
I might actually watch SNL if there was more of this stuff.
There was. There were tons of skits just like this for years.
We’ve seen plenty of the “man in drag, repulsive to audience, is wildly attractive to one guy” sketches over the years, but never has the man in drag been based on a founding father.
If they let Bill Hader do his rejected “al Pacino watches 2 girls 1 cup” sketch I will be forever indebted
Great stuff.
I know Seth said early on he wanted to distance his show from SNL, but I’m really glad he’s failed at that. I can’t wait for more of these.
That was a flaming pile of goo–SHIT. See what I did there? You thought I was going to say good, but, I tricked you, because that was shit!
Lets see, it went on for far too long and had a dude in drag where only one guy was smitten with her? Sounds like a lot of throwaway SNL skits over the years.
not good
There now. That wasn’t so good was it?
That moment where Sudekis realized he had to mouth kiss Forte was hilarious. It wasnt the greatest thing I’ve seen, but it was still funnier than any sketch that had Keenan Thompson in it.
Woof.
It was terrible in the way that most Forte stuff is. By which I mean it was amazing.