Jenny Slate And Her ‘Latent Horniness’ Took An Awkward Prom Photo With A Teen Boy

#Late Night With Seth Meyers
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.20.14 14 Comments

You should see Obvious Child. Let Film Drunk’s Allison Stevenson explain why, though I’ll add that there’s no FORCED DRAMA in the film — it’s about genuinely good people doing dumb things; plus, it stars Jenny Slate, and she’s a delight. She’s also someone, as she explained to Seth Meyers on last night’s Late Night, who gets SUPER HORNY around teenage boys at prom. Slate recently returned to her high school to give a commencement speech (“Don’t have a lizard or a bird as a pet”), and a current student there asked to take a prom-style photo with her. It’s not the WwOoRrSsTt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night With Seth Meyers
TAGSjenny slateLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSOBVIOUS CHILD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP