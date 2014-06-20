Jenny Slate And Her ‘Latent Horniness’ Took An Awkward Prom Photo With A Teen Boy

You should see Obvious Child. Let Film Drunk’s Allison Stevenson explain why, though I’ll add that there’s no FORCED DRAMA in the film — it’s about genuinely good people doing dumb things; plus, it stars Jenny Slate, and she’s a delight. She’s also someone, as she explained to Seth Meyers on last night’s Late Night, who gets SUPER HORNY around teenage boys at prom. Slate recently returned to her high school to give a commencement speech (“Don’t have a lizard or a bird as a pet”), and a current student there asked to take a prom-style photo with her. It’s not the WwOoRrSsTt.
Well in here defense that teenager looks like he is 30.
*her
I got the impression that he may have been rubbing a boner on her.
Because thats what I would do. Because Im a terrible person.
The first time I was introduced to her was during the Youtube Comedy Award whatever thing where Norm MacDonald brilliantly derailed her and that other guy. I can’t take her seriously (in a comedic sense) after that. If you haven’t seen that, you’re in for a fantastic half hour of classic Norm.
Just watched it, that was awesome.
The older Norm gets, the better he gets.
That was priceless. He OWNED the both of them. Jeff Ross is awaesome.
Orville Reddenbacher’s fluffer.
I laughed so much. Thank you for this.
ALL THE STARS ARE HERE!
@CrashCalhoun I lost it when he started talking about Hitler to the Lonely Island and then again when he started blasting the other guy about his insurance comment.
@TheRazz you don’t wanna fall under the spell of those beautiful eyes!
(I love that he ended up having Andy Sandberg force himself to state, ‘Just for the record, I WOULD kill Hitler.’)
She sure talks a lot about being horny. BUT WHEN DOES SHE EVER DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT? jk. Bonk.
Epic Nerd Crush on Jenny Slate. E.P.I.C.
I went to school with her and she’s always been hilarious, bubbly and horny. Just a delightful bundle of weird energy.
And yes, her horniness has (thankfully) followed her to adult age. Just ask the (numerous) guest band members she’d taken down for afterparty one night stands.