Jenny Slate And Her ‘Latent Horniness’ Took An Awkward Prom Photo With A Teen Boy

You should see Obvious Child. Let Film Drunk’s Allison Stevenson explain why, though I’ll add that there’s no FORCED DRAMA in the film — it’s about genuinely good people doing dumb things; plus, it stars Jenny Slate, and she’s a delight. She’s also someone, as she explained to Seth Meyers on last night’s Late Night, who gets SUPER HORNY around teenage boys at prom. Slate recently returned to her high school to give a commencement speech (“Don’t have a lizard or a bird as a pet”), and a current student there asked to take a prom-style photo with her. It’s not the WwOoRrSsTt.

