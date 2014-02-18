Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’ College Championship Had All The Diversity And Unintentional Humor

I didn’t tune in for Jeopardy!’s College Championship semifinal last night because know-it-all college kids in ill-fitting sweaters are a pet peeve of mine. But man I should have as it was apparently Unintentional Humor 101.
First let’s begin with the above screengrab with closed captioning. As 30 FPS notes, “Closed captioning almost never transcribes the word ‘uh.’ This one was relevant.”
It’s funny because Tucker is a white guy simultaneously rocking a bow tie and a Texas A&M sweater. But it’s super duper funny because…
Yep. That happened.
Now, Arthur Chu wasn’t involved to randomize the entire contest to the frustration of everyone involved so I’m not sure exactly how the round played out, but I think we can all agree that this juxtaposition just set society back a decade.
Cue Stan’s dad on Wheel of Fortune GIF.
Via r/Funny. H/T Danger Guerrero.
I’m so sorry to complain, but you apparently forgot to include the funny in this post. You see, what people come here for is the funny, as it relates to television…and corgis.
Three white college students avoiding the topic of black history as long as they could?
That’s pretty funny.
otto gets it…as a black i laughed…out loud even
I actually come here for the self righteous douche bags who like to condescend to people on the internet because they never accomplished their hopes and dreams in real life. Keep up the good work man.
Based on his name, he’s just salty because we were making fun of him crashing his car in an inch of snow last week.
I also laughed because that pause icon is covering 400 to display 40 under African American History.
I did not crash MY car last week! It was my wife’s car and it was totally because of the bobblehead Twilight members on the dash distracting me. Otherwise I would have been totally legit man, I’m like a snow master. I own snow. I basically give snow jobs. Hold on, I think that came across wrong.
Someone’s trying WAY too hard…
@FastInAtl All I’m saying is, if I was insulting the author of this piece for not being funny, I would have come with a much better effort than that.
Also, Honky’s are buying an African-American. . .history question. Funny shit.
nah
I cannot believe I’m the only one who didn’t think this was funny. Also I mentioned corgis. I realize Dustin didn’t write it, but seriously, I’m still allowed to think it wasn’t funny…right? No? Oh well fine, I’m just gonna go put together some Danger Zone memes. You all will rue the day! Rue it you will!
FastinAtl, trust me, you’re not funny and therefore have no room to try and tell anyone else what is funny
I don’t get it
There is so much going on here, to explain everything would take all the funny out.
I went to public school in Texas and the teacher in my 7th-grade Texas history class never once mentioned that the main reason for the whole independence-from-Mexico thing was the desire to own slaves. Also, my teacher for that class was also my football coach. So I’m not too surprised that Texas A&M Aggie shied away, he probably doesn’t even know anyone on the football team.
I too attended Texas public school and am the daughter of 2 Texas Aggies. Never learned that either. But I can tell you ALL about how awesome Sam Houston is. My teacher was the baseball coach.
I first read the girl on the right’s name as “Whitey,” which made it even funnier.
Ok, so it wasn’t just me then.
At least three of us did.
Four…
this is pure gold
Agreed. This was just a sort-of unfortunate coincidence. Something had to be last. It’s not like these privileged white kids got all the answers *wrong* in this category.
…Although I did laugh at the A&M student’s hesitance to kick off the category. But the first answer was “Martin Luther King Jr,,” so it’s not like they made the category hard.
African-Americans (such as myself, even!) in Texas celebrate Juneteenth. If you ask most white people around here what that is they will look at you as if you ordered “waffles only, please” from Roscoe’s while wearing a dashiki (assuming they know what either or those things are).
Juneteenth commemorates the landing of Union troops in Galveston on June 19th, 1865 to inform my great-great-great-grandparents that they were now free.
You might notice that this particular date is two and a half YEARS after the Emancipation Proclamation. Texas residents conveniently “forgot” to tell black people the good news, so they just continued owning slaves until the federal government could send enough troops to OVERCOME THE LOCAL RESISTANCE AGAINST EMANCIPATION.
Anytime one of your libertarian friends (which Tucker with the bowtie from A&M may or may not be) makes an argument for states’ rights, please do society a favor and shoot him in the head. I’ll help you hide the body.
Wait, what was this thread about again? Oh. Culturally detached white yuppies are detached.
It’s not like it’s Black History Month or…
…
…
This whole thread is super racist.
#coveryoass
Typical.
Aggies!!!!!!! Johnny Fucking Football y’all YEEEEEAAAAAHHHHHH.
Thanks for providing the video. I think this is even more hysterical now.
These three white college students exhausted these four categories — “Thomas, Write?” “Weather Verbs,” “International Cinema Showcase,” “Talk Nerdy to Me” and “Kiwi Fauna” — before ever dipping a toe in Af-Am History.
They were willing to tackle expert-level questions on foreign cinema and New Zealand plant life before giving a single shit about black history at home.
And the last column in the first round was “‘U.S.’, Eh?”
They avoided a pun-driven category that was a complete mystery there, so unless you think “African American History” is an opaque pun, I don’t see the similarity.
*New Zealand animal life, goddammit.
[youtu.be]
Thanks for sharing the video. For the record, I was never suggesting not wanting to jump into the African-American history makes these kids racist. They’re just young and awkward and I think the visual is funny.
I think what would be appropriate is the giant middle ground between burning through the category first to avoid appearing racist and purposely avoiding it because deep down you have absolutely no knowledge of African American History and/or have no interest in it.
I don’t think this is malicious, but if you think it was just a harmless coincidence then you’re being kind of foolish and naive.
Yeah, I don’t think they’re racist. But the fact that they’d leap to talk about Iranian films and New Zealand fruit bats before talking about, you know, courses that are taught at their schools about their fellow citizens and classmates is just a little insane.
As a former Jeopardy contestant, (lights pipe, blows soap bubbles, spins bow tie), I avoided any category that I knew nothing about for as long as I could. “European Theater?” Let’s skip a bit Alex. It’s just sound strategy.
That said three white American college students avoiding African-American History for as long as possible is hysterical.
Hey fella, I ran the category in German Opera.
/did not run the category in German Opera
ding ding ding
It’s funny, and that’s all it is! Not racist, not social commentary, not politically incorrect, not anything!
Could you do us a favor and identify the person you’re arguing against here? Who said they’re racist? You’re the only one talking about this.
I personally find this funny because these college students live on campuses where there are entire departments devoted to African American History, where they’re almost certainly required to have taken a course in American History (which would’ve, you know, referenced the black folk presumably), and where they’re in classes with African Americans.
In other words, that category should have been the gimme.
But no, they chose to go through the expert levels on New Zealand animals first.
The tags include ‘diversity’. I think some people are taking it as a synonym.
Horatio, that’s awesome.… How’d you do?
That’s fair.
I don’t think it needs to be taken all that seriously, nor is it a very big deal. But I do think it’s being a little thick to think that three white people, without even discussing it, ignoring the black category until they absolutely have to is completely innocuous. Again, I don’t think it’s malicious or consciously intentional. I just think it’s white people being white people.
Oh, does Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Chicago all have entire departments focused on New Zealand animal life? Do they have requirements to take courses in International Cinema the same way they have requirements to take courses in American history? Maybe these college campuses have large populations of German opera singers, too.
Read this slowly once more: I’m not saying that they’re racist for avoiding the topic. I just think it’s funny that the one they chose to avoid like the plague was the one that was actually the closest to home. If these college students had avoided topics like “SEC football” or “video games” and opted for obscure categories like “Kiwi Fauna” instead, I’d fine that just as funny.
In fact, searching this thread, *you’re* the only one who’s made this about these students being racist or not. And from your flop sweat about what the dreaded PC Police are going to do to you, it sounds like you’re worried about this a little too much.
Lighten up, Francis.
Maybe they just saved the best for last?
@TheRealMSol It’s okay that you got 3/5 of the questions right.
Wow, that somehow sounds worse than it did in my head.
Were the points valued at 3/5s?
Okay… I’m sorry.
I’m glad we talked about this for so long, cause now it’s HYSTERICAL. I think Mark Twain said something to that effect