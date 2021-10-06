Current Jeopardy! champ Matt Amodio has been a non-stop record-breaking machine, and his latest feat was so impressive that former champ Ken Jennings couldn’t help but react. During Monday’s episode, Amodio’s unique play style shattered the ceiling for the highest earnings in a single day as he continues to light the Jeopardy! charts on fire and take out everyone in his path. Via Yahoo! Entertainment:

The contestant finished last week with his 33rd consecutive win, replacing James Holzauer as the second winningest player in the game’s history. He followed up that record-breaking performance by setting a new single-day money total, thanks to a very brave Final Jeopardy! wager. Amodio, who had $41,800 more than the next highest contestant bid a whopping $37,000 on the last clue. The correct answer garnered him $83,000, his biggest one-day winnings yet.

The impressive one-day haul caught the attention of Jennings who took to Twitter to voice a simple, practically speechless “whoa.” After seeing Jennings’ tweet, Amodio couldn’t believe his latest move earned him praise from the former champ.

“Whoa. I made Ken Jennings say ‘whoa,'” Amodio tweeted in disbelief.

But that humility quickly turned to his trademark cockiness as Amodio switched gears moments later and fired off a cheeky reply while quote-tweeting Jennings.

“Now if only I could get that Ken Jennings smell out of the #Jeopardy winner’s podium,” Amodio playfully tweeted as his hot streak continues to have no end in sight.

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)