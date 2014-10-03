Jerry Seinfeld Has A Surprising Choice For ‘One Of The Best Comedies Of All Time’

It’s a great time to be a fan of sitcoms. If you don’t like Archer, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Louie, and The League, you’re a monster, but you may instead prefer South Park, Key and Peele, Broad City, and Nathan for You. And those are just the offerings on two channels. But according to Jerry Seinfeld, star of Bee Movie and also some other stuff, “easily one of the best comedies of all time” isn’t on FX(X) or Comedy Central or even one of the networks. It’s on IFC.
“I’m kind of obsessed with Portlandia right now,” Seinfeld told Vulture last night at the Clio Awards. “I mean, wow, it’s just too beyond brilliant. I was just in Portland, and everywhere you go, it’s like, is this a sketch, or is this the real show?…I think that’s the best comedy on TV right now, and it’s easily one of the best comedies of all time.” (Via)
Seinfeld was in Portland because he was shooting an episode of Comedians In Solar-Powered Cars But Really They Should Be Riding Bikes Getting Free-Trade Coffee with Fred Armisen. He was overhead to have said, “These organic gluten-free pretzels are making me thirsty for kale juice.”
I mean, he’s right. Portlandia fucking rocks.
Armisen and Brownstein are brilliant.
Armisen is terrible, unfunny, and annoying as hell.
@Doctor Professor – that diagnosis makes me doubt your medical and teaching credentials.
Well it’s a good thing I’ve already been tenured.
The hate on Armisen is bizarre. You may not like Portlandia (I no longer do), but the dude is super talented. You got baggage son, he looks like your high school bully or something? Also… Brownstein is not some brilliant comedian, to whoever said that. Come on , she skates by.. occasionally very funny, usually just okay.
“You got baggage son, he looks like your high school bully or something?”
I’m pretty sure that there has never been a bully who looked like Fred Armisen.
The League has been borderline unwatchable for 2 seasons now.
No, this season has been great. Especially this week’s episode.
Yeah, this season really has been awesome. I don’t care how many times he says it, but forever unclean is always funny from Ruxin.
Hit and miss for me so far. This week’s episode was funny, but ridiculous. I will watch anything with Raffi and Dirty Randy, and episode 1 sucked balls.
SPOILER
Rafi’s re-appearance this week was incredible. Yes, I know he was on last week’s episode, but he was also dead.
The show is so detached from reality that I can’t suspend disbelief enough to enjoy it. ALL of the characters would be looking at serious jail time for numerous crimes.
The League has occasionally good jokes, but misses something essential in it’s characterization that leaves me feeling a sense of disgust sometimes… whereas Always Sunny has sociopathic characters you love, (they are somehow innocent and loveable in their ignorance) the League characters are just cruel assholes that are smart enough to know better. I think they miss the mark that way. They are just loathesome, like Sunny, Seinfeld, but without ANY charm. The message that prevails is ‘these guys are okay’… when they really aren’t… I’d say the show is misogynistic white male fantasy, but I think it’s too naive to ascribe malice to it… Ah well, I watch it occasionally, but I think it’s a super misguided show..
It started going downhill once Taco stopped being innocent and started coming off as more of a horrible person than an accidental F-up with infuriatingly good fortune.
Nothing surprising there. It’s a fantastic show.
Also, I love all those shows you listed. Good times we live in!
“NO LOCALLY SOURCED ORGANIC SOUP FOR YOU!”
I really REALLY Want to get into Portlandia. I mean I lived in Seattle for awhile, I’ve visited Portland, I get the Northwest sort of vibe thing. I just seem to have a problem with Fred Armisen playing all the characters in the show. I don’t know why I just tuned in and watched a couple of episodes and that really bugged me.
As someone who is from Seattle. Portlandia is probably the most painful show to watch on television.
It’s probably because every time you see Armisen, you really just want to punch him in the face. That’s my problem. I’ve never found him funny and he comes off so damn smarmy and full of himself.
@Doctor Professor
Ex-fucking-catly. His face is so punchable.
@Josh Kurp the joke should have been about “sustainability”. As in, “juice made from sustainable kale”.
/Tweaks mustache, heads to Portland coffee shop
I’ll piss in their gluten-free faces.
I’ve been in Portland for work for about a month (with a month left) and I dislike it for all the reasons I love how Portlandia sends it up.
I live in Portland and I ran into Armisen one day. He is really, really small. Like shockingly small. I like the show. It can be grating though. Great writing though. I just don’t find Armisen all that funny sometimes. Carrie is awesome though. The guest appearances are the best on tv though.
Wow. I wrote though way too much in that paragraph. I apologize haha
Dammit….I was just going to reply, “Though” when I saw you outed yourself. Way to spoil my fun, you magnificent self-aware son of a bitch!
What’s funny is that Seinfeld is still the best comedy on TV and the series finale aired like sixteen years ago.
I suspect that a lot of people don’t realize that it’s improv. It’s weird to watch if you think the dialog is all scripted.
LOL!
Not surprised I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times and I can still watch it an laugh. Hear it is 16 or so years later and I still talk about my favorite episodes.
Gluten Free………My ass is gluten free !
Yeah me likey
Portlandia was decent it’s first season. They went off the fucking rails big time. Also- I am insulted by implying the league and archer are anywhere close to Always Sunny and Louie. If you don’t see a tremendous chasm of quality between those shows.. well you aren’t paying enough attention haha
OK, true, but Spoiler Alert here–the funniest, (now screaming at top of my voice) THE FUNNIEST
5 hours I’ve ever seen is every second of IFC’s Spoils of Babylon. Just so dam funny it can’t be described.
Surprised Jerry didn’t die laughing at Spoils or end up in ER. I almost did.
uh Key and Peele is not a sitcom it’s a sketch comedy show so is Portlandia i don’t know why the person who wrote this called these show a sitcom that is like saying snl is a sit com
Isn’t Seinfeld the guy that thought the Marriage Ref was funny? He should kiss Larry David’s ass every day. Second luckiest guy in the history of show business after Ringo Starr.
He’s also a Hollywood pro, so he may just be trying to help out his friends and/or himself by selling it. We don’t know that he actually watches any of this crap.
I watched Portlandia a few times just cuz, yaknow “hype”… and it felt like it was a take on Seattle/Northwest from the same people who still refer to the space between New York and LA as “flyover country”… only now they wear vests and t-shirts when they say it.
This season has been epic!
Rick & Morty.
As a complete outsider in comparison to most of you, seeing I live in Argentina, have never been to Portland, and am only familiar with Armisen through SNL (which I’ve stopped watching quite a few years ago when the humor turned too “potty” for my taste), I LOOOOVE the show. I ran into it accidentally on one of our cable TV channels that has a bit more…umm, how shall I put it diplomatically, “refined” programs (I-Sat). Started watching, and for someone who has grown up on and within American culture (American school, uncountable visits to the US), I found it absolutely BRILLIANT. Adore that they can get all those fabulous guest stars on the show, adore the range and variety of characters/situations. And as different as Portland and Buenos Aires are (and by god, they ARE DIFFERENT), there are always aspects of just being “human” that are shared, and that I get an immense kick out of, beyond the particular localized contexts in the case of the show. Again: LOOOOOOVE IT.
Que bueno que no soy el único argentino que lee este blog.
Portlandia is fine I guess… the only sketch that I really remember is the THIS BAR IS SO OVER guy, and the song and dance number about how it’s always the 90’s there. Most of the show is misses, or some inside baseball stuff that clearly isn’t for me. I’m sure if I lived there I’d love it, but I’d also love a sketch show about the town I live in now. “LOL, I know what they mean by that!!”
So… not The Big Bang Theory.
TV is a time suck. Solution – throw it in the street.
I completely understand that Seinfeld would get Portlandia!! It’s effing hilarious!!