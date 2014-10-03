Jerry Seinfeld Has A Surprising Choice For ‘One Of The Best Comedies Of All Time’

It’s a great time to be a fan of sitcoms. If you don’t like Archer, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Louie, and The League, you’re a monster, but you may instead prefer South Park, Key and Peele, Broad City, and Nathan for You. And those are just the offerings on two channels. But according to Jerry Seinfeld, star of Bee Movie and also some other stuff, “easily one of the best comedies of all time” isn’t on FX(X) or Comedy Central or even one of the networks. It’s on IFC.

“I’m kind of obsessed with Portlandia right now,” Seinfeld told Vulture last night at the Clio Awards. “I mean, wow, it’s just too beyond brilliant. I was just in Portland, and everywhere you go, it’s like, is this a sketch, or is this the real show?…I think that’s the best comedy on TV right now, and it’s easily one of the best comedies of all time.” (Via)

Seinfeld was in Portland because he was shooting an episode of Comedians In Solar-Powered Cars But Really They Should Be Riding Bikes Getting Free-Trade Coffee with Fred Armisen. He was overhead to have said, “These organic gluten-free pretzels are making me thirsty for kale juice.”

