Getty Image

Though busily promoting the first new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld didn’t waste any time adding his two cents to Roseanne Barr’s ongoing debacle at ABC. The latter was fired from the recent revival of her iconic show, Roseanne, which has since been canceled and replaced with a spin-off, The Connors. When asked about the situation, Seinfeld told reporters he wasn’t sure “why they had to do that” and called Barr’s firing, and the show’s cancellation, “overkill.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld said as much while speaking with USA Today. “I don’t even know why they had to do that,” he said. “It seemed like, you don’t need to murder someone that’s committing suicide. I thought the firing was overkill. She’s already dead”:

“They brought Dan Conner back. He was dead, and they brought him back. So why can’t we get another Roseanne?” the comedian said. “There’s other funny women that could do that part. You need to get the comic in there. I hate to see a comic lose a job.”

When asked about the same matter by Entertainment Tonight, Seinfeld continued with his proselytizing. “I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh,” he declared, forgetting about the buttons that were pushed to record his fellow Seinfeld alum Michael Richards’ racially-charged tirade in 2006.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)