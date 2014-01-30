Jerry Seinfeld: The ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion Is Coming ‘Very, Very Soon’ And Is Not A Commercial

Earlier this month, during a Reddit AMA, Jerry Seinfeld teased a “big, huge, gigantic” project that he and Larry David have been working on. Since then, madness. The first report was that it was going to be a Broadway play, which Larry David said he’s writing with Jerry in mind to star. Then photographers caught Jerry, Larry, and Jason Alexander strolling into Tom’s Restaurant, fueling speculation that the three were there to film a Super Bowl.
Well, it turns out that everyone was wrong. Probably. At least, that’s what Jerry Seinfeld said during a radio appearance this morning with Boomer & Carton on WFAN:
Seinfeld said the project was not a commercial, or an episode of his hit web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and while he would not give away much in the way of details, he did say that Alexander was playing his George Costanza character and that other “Seinfeld” characters were involved.
He described the project as “short-ish form,” a “one-and-done” thing involving Larry David in some way that will be made available “very, very soon.”
Okay, but notice what he didn’t say: he didn’t say it’s NOT Library Cop: The Musical. So there’s still hope. Fingers crossed.
Source: Variety
I don’t know what other people think, but I’m very glad you keep bringing up Library Cop.
As am I.
I have a policy: 85% of all Seinfeld posts must mention the Library Cop.
I will also show support in anything related to “Bookman” getting a mention in Seinfeld posts. His rant in Jerry’s apartment is still one of the funniest things I’ve seen on TV. The build-up to it and his indignant nature was amazing. Jerry smiling throughout the whole thing just made it better.
I don’t judge a man by the length of his hair or the kind of music he listens to. Rock was never my bag. But you put on a pair of shoes when you walk into the New York Public Library fella.
A library cop named Bookman!
+1 on that policy, Danger
How did I forget about Library Cop. Simply brilliant.
“Yeah I’m a cop AND A DAMN GOOD COP”
The best part about the Library Cop episode didn’t even involve him.
[www.youtube.com]
CANTSTANDYA.
He had baked bean teeth!
Radio hosts ‘Boomer and Carlton”? I’d like to imagine its one really cool laid back surfer dude and Alfonso ribeiro from the Fresh Prince of Bel-air
hate to break it to you but they made a typo, i listen to that show and it’s Boomer & Carton, not Carlton. but the show would be way better if they replaced Carton with Alfonso
The show would be better if the replace Carton with an actual egg carton.
Could this be a sketch for the Tonight Show coming back to NY with Fallon taking over? That would be my guess…