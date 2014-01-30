Jerry Seinfeld: The ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion Is Coming ‘Very, Very Soon’ And Is Not A Commercial

#Larry David #Seinfeld
Editor-at-Large
01.30.14 16 Comments

Earlier this month, during a Reddit AMA, Jerry Seinfeld teased a “big, huge, gigantic” project that he and Larry David have been working on. Since then, madness. The first report was that it was going to be a Broadway play, which Larry David said he’s writing with Jerry in mind to star. Then photographers caught Jerry, Larry, and Jason Alexander strolling into Tom’s Restaurant, fueling speculation that the three were there to film a Super Bowl.

Well, it turns out that everyone was wrong. Probably. At least, that’s what Jerry Seinfeld said during a radio appearance this morning with Boomer & Carton on WFAN:

Seinfeld said the project was not a commercial, or an episode of his hit web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and while he would not give away much in the way of details, he did say that Alexander was playing his George Costanza character and that other “Seinfeld” characters were involved.

He described the project as “short-ish form,” a “one-and-done” thing involving Larry David in some way that will be made available “very, very soon.”

Okay, but notice what he didn’t say: he didn’t say it’s NOT Library Cop: The Musical. So there’s still hope. Fingers crossed.

Source: Variety

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Seinfeld
TAGSjerry seinfeldLARRY DAVIDSeinfeld

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP