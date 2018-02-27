AMC

At the end of Breaking Bad, Jesse Pinkman managed to escape the horrible life he’d been drawn into, leaving Walt behind and driving off into the sunset weeping and laughing the entire way. Despite Jesse’s sort of happy ending, fans have still been clamoring for Aaron Paul to appear on showrunner Vince Gilligan’s spin-off series, Better Call Saul.

While Better Call Saul largely takes place before Breaking Bad, giving viewers a look at how Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill eventually becomes Saul Goodman, there are still flash-forwards that show Saul living in hiding. Theoretically, Jesse could return to Saul’s orbit.

In a new interview with Digital Spy, Gilligan breaks down how he envisioned Jesse’s life post-escape.

“There could have been police right around the next corner. Or there could have been an unfettered, free future for him. I personally would like to think he got away, because he paid his dues tenfold. I like to believe he got away. I don’t really know in terms of what he should be doing as a career. I just hope he would get away, and meet somebody nice, and not be a criminal anymore and not face those horrors that he faced. I always liked that character. I always had a soft spot for him.”

When asked if Jesse could return, he cagily answered “You never know if that character may get revisited in the future…Anything’s possible.” Gilligan hasn’t made any serious missteps with Better Call Saul, so it’s best to trust his judgment on this one. If they could organically bring Jesse back, great. If not, let’s just let him have his moment of freedom.

(Via Digital Spy)