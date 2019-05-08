HBO

The final six episodes of Game of Thrones have received cheers and jeers, ranging from complaints over Jon Snow’s treatment of an old pal to an episode that for some was literally impossible to see. Then there’s Jessica Chastain and Ava DuVernay, both of who recently attacked the show for its treatment of women, of rape, and of diversity.

Their comments came after “The Last of the Starks,” this Sunday’s episode. Chastain singled out a bit involving Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), a character who has spent much of the show enduring rape and torture. The show’s critics have often accused the show of too often relying on female nudity and sexual assault as a narrative tool.

Still, there was one exchange that enraged the acclaimed actress, as well as others. At one point, Sansa reunited with Hound Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), who protected her when she was trapped with the Lannisters in King’s Landing. The Hound told her he heard she was “broken in rough” by the likes of Littlefigner and Ramsay Bolton, the latter her Season 5 husband, who repeatedly raped her.

The Hound then told Sansa, “You’ve changed, little bird.” Sansa replied, “Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would’ve stayed a little bird all my life.”