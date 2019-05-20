HBO

A couple weeks ago, multi-Oscar-nominee Jessica Chastain had some sharp criticisms for Game of Thrones, specifically how it handled Sansa Stark’s history of sexual abuse. It was perhaps a touch awkward, as Chastain stars alongside Sansa herself, Sophie Turner, in the forthcoming X-Men romp Dark Phoenix.

It seems it’s not that awkward. On Sunday, Chastain tweeted a video of the two actresses at what looks like the Dark Phoenix junket, walking between appointments through a hotel’s catacombs, openly and excitedly talking Game of Thrones, gossiping and even trash-talking such characters as Daenerys, Jon Snow, Tyrion, and, yes, Sansa. Because the esteemed thespian Chastain is not above watching and thinking way too much about Game of Thrones.

And I miss all of it because I'm traveling. #gameofthrones @SophieT pic.twitter.com/VxQxkzH6Ah — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 19, 2019

“You better be on the Iron Throne, or I am going to be pissed,” Chastain tells her co-star in the video, acting as though Turner was the elder Stark daughter. She then laid out her theory on what will happen in the show’s final-ever episode — during which, sadly, she’ll be traveling.

Below the video, Chastain wrote out theory on what will happen, which we’ll reproduce below:

My theory:

Sansa ends up on the Iron Throne

Arya becomes the hand of the Queen

Daenerys kills Jon Snow

Arya kills Daenerys

Tyrion continues to [poop emoji] the bed

And I miss all of it because I’m traveling

Again, and sadly, most of us will know if she’s right before she does.