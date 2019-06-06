Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After Netflix dropped an ominous teaser for Jessica Jones‘ third season, the streamer released a featurette this week that pointed toward Trish Walker’s transformation into Hellcat. This trailer goes even further by discussing Trish’s newfound “cat burglar”-esque exploits, but the word “Hellcat” is never actually uttered. Perhaps we’ll see this hero rise by name as the season unfolds, or maybe we won’t? This is the last season of an MCU show on Netflix, so really, it’s anyone’s guess whether bows shall be neatly tied.

What is evident, however, is that Jones has had enough of this sh*t. She’s being taunted by a slimy new villain who’s painting her as a fraud when all she really wants is some quiet time at the bar. Alas, there’s plenty of talk of what it means to be a hero, and Jones knows that she needs to get the job done — whether or not she embraces the thought of help from Trish. From the synopsis:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Jessica Jones‘ final season will stream on June 14.