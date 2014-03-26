These Photos Of Jessica Paré In Esquire Will Make You Wish 'Mad Men' Was On NOW

I tried to think of something profound to say about these photos of Mad Men star Jessica Paré in Esquire, that if you looked hard enough, you’d see a clue which leads to a website which leads to a phone number which leads to a street address which leads to a taxi which leads to a taxi driver taking you to the outskirts of town which leads to Matthew Weiner’s limo driver which leads to Matthew Weiner’s mansion which leads to Matthew Weiner showing you all 14 episodes of the final season of Mad Men which leads to proof that all of your crazy theories are accurate which leads to you becoming BFFs with Jon Hamm.
But no, it’s actually just an excuse to look at pictures of Jessica Paré. Zou Bisou Bisou!
See more photos here.
Probably just easier to google hot tub time machine or lost & delirious topless scenes. Yowza
Indeed, those movies gave me a strong appreciation for her. A raging appreciation, even.
She does have some tig ol bitties.
she’s super sexy almost makes me want to watch Mad Men
Perhaps someone should tell her that a ‘toothy’ smile isn’t her best look. Also, I want to hear the dialog in the photoshoot on the second picture, “Pretend you just won the bra lottery!”
Her teeth are the worst part of mad men.
“Hey Pete, what do you think of Megan’s teeth?”
“Not great, Bob!”
Her lack of self-awareness about her teeth situation befuddles me
Tell me again why you’re looking at her teeth…
DAAAAAMN
BABY GOT GUMMS FOR DAYS.
Outstanding.