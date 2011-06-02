Jesus, There’s a SIXTH Season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’?

Below is a preview of the sixth season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Six seasons, man. SIX! Remember when Kim was the only famous Kardashian and she wasn’t even on the show? Remember when we were all sad about what became of Olympic hero Bruce Jenner? Remember when Khloé Kardashian wasn’t famous? Such halcyon days. Bygone days.
Anyway, watch as the Kardashians go to Bora Bora, the mom (Kris, right?) contemplates changing her name back to Kardashian from Jenner, and Kris Humpries mulls over his proposal to Kim (on camera, of course). Side note of Warming Glow wisdom: Ladies, don’t marry a man who has your mom’s name. *the more you know*
[via Us]
I didn’t realize this was even a show. I thought it was a joke promo, or one of those radio commercials that you think are an actual song until 27 seconds in they throw “Buy Moosepiss Beer”.
It’s just so round…and out there.
It’s real, and it’s spectacular.
Somewhere on the internet, there must be a Kim v. Coco ass-off slideshow. If not, I expect Danger will have one up and set to music by end-of-business.
Has their ever been a family on t.v. easier to hate than the Kardashians? This would include the Manson family if they had their own tv show.
Look, I’m not PROUD of this and I know it’s wrong but…I would totally fuck Kim Kardashian.
I haven’t seen so many K’s together in one place since that barbeque at DangerGuerrero’s house last week.
Was this post inspired by the “Big Asses” book requests on the F.A.G. thread earlier today?
that Ass… holy jeez.
My desk is six inches higher and tilted to the right….
On the bright side, it’s one more thing for my beloved Joel McHale to mock.
Cursor, there’s no shame in wanting to bed a girl with a cute face, big ol’ titties and a glorious boo-tay. Oh, but she’s so stupid and shallow. Guess what! My penis doesn’t care!!
I’d like to smear bbq sauce all over that rump and do whatever nasty things Champ Kind can think of to it.
And @thecursor – there’s no shame in being a healthy, straight, red-blooded man who enjoys the female anatomy.
Last time I saw an ass like that it had a saddle on it.
Never seen this show before, will I be completely lost to jump in now at season 6 or should I first go to pornhub and watch 20 minutes of big black men pounding fat asses to catch up on the previous 5 seasons?
Cursor, there’s no shame in wanting to bed a girl with a cute face, big ol’ titties and a glorious boo-tay.
No, there is not. But we were talking about Kim Kardashian.
Seriously, six seasons of this shit? Fuck you, America.
Yeah Otto Man understands what I mean. I have no business wanting to bone that chick but there it is, I do. She’s like thirty four percent plastic.
For one thing, I’m pissed off that this show gives an unreasonable idea of what Armenian girls really look like. Have you been to Glendale? Bitches be nasty.
Never forget that two people died so we could bask in the glory of Kardasian ass.
Greater love hath no man…
@ming– that’s what you get for playing wiffle ball against Nolan Ryan.
I wouldn’t fuck her with Otto Man’s dick….
Well I would, but just for the hell storm afterwards.
The only times I have seen this show were clips from The Soup; it seemed pretty funny from that…
i thought Keeping Up With the Kardashians was canned years ago how is this still on ???? And how retarded are people in the US to keep watching this ??? [www.dailystooge.com]
From Ric The Real Stooge