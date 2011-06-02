Jesus, There’s a SIXTH Season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’?

Below is a preview of the sixth season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Six seasons, man. SIX! Remember when Kim was the only famous Kardashian and she wasn’t even on the show? Remember when we were all sad about what became of Olympic hero Bruce Jenner? Remember when Khloé Kardashian wasn’t famous? Such halcyon days. Bygone days.

Anyway, watch as the Kardashians go to Bora Bora, the mom (Kris, right?) contemplates changing her name back to Kardashian from Jenner, and Kris Humpries mulls over his proposal to Kim (on camera, of course). Side note of Warming Glow wisdom: Ladies, don’t marry a man who has your mom’s name. *the more you know*

