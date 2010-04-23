Jillian Michaels Won’t Get Pregnant

#Reality TV
04.23.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

Jillian Michaels, the “Biggest Loser” trainer who terrifies me while kinda turning me on a little bit, told Women’s Health that she won’t get pregnant because of the effect it would have on her body. And also, I assume, because it’s hard to get pregnant while using a strap-on to have sex with men.

“I’m going to adopt. I can’t handle doing that to my body,” she told the magazine. “Also, when you rescue something, it’s like rescuing a part of yourself.”

Michaels, who is now 5’2″ and 120 pounds of muscle, was overweight as a teen. She said she once weighed 175 pounds but lost the extra weight with martial arts…

Michaels also reveals in the interview that she dates both men and women. “I’ve been in love with both,” she said. [HuffPo]

I can’t help it, every time I use that banner picture I get turned on despite her strong jaw and her inability to feel sympathy. She’s like a really sexy beehive. You know you shouldn’t have sex with it, but after a while the pain becomes kind of its own pleasure. What? Oh, so I’m the only one who’s F’d a beehive here? Sheesh, I thought you guys were cool.

