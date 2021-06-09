In one of those random moments that only Twitter can produce, Jim Belushi shared an anecdote about the time he watched the sunrise with Tupac Shakur. According to Jim, the rapper imparted some wisdom during the early morning event, and while none of Tupac’s words made sense to Belushi, he’s kept the saying in his heart ever since.

“Every time I watch the sunrise, I think of Tupac,” Belushi tweeted. “We once watched the sunrise together after a long night. It was quiet for a second then he looked at me and said ‘I’m a thug, I prefer the sunrise.’ I really don’t know what that means, but I still live by it to this day.”

As for how the heck Jim Belushi and Tupac Shakur ever crossed paths, turns out the answer is simple: the two actually starred together in Gang Related, which would end up being Tupac’s last film. In an interview with the L.A. Times less than a year after the rapper’s death, Belushi explained how they shared a bond after almost coming to blows the first time they met on set.

“We had the most beautiful fight,” Belushi recalled. “And we shook hands at the end of that and, man, we were brothers, we were in love, we had the best time, and what happened was, that relationship–what happened at that moment–was what we made happen on screen.”

(Via Cannabis Farmer: Jim Belushi on Twitter)