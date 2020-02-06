Jim Carrey Made One Of The Most Elaborate Late Night Entrances You’ll Ever See

Jim Carrey is out there making the promotional rounds for Sonic the Hedgehog, where he portrays the evil Dr. Robotnik (not Eggman). It’s the first time in years that he’s played such an over-the-top character, something the actor used to do all the time in the 1990s, and he brought that chaotic energy to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It takes two minutes into the seven-minute-long video above before Carrey’s interview with Colbert begins, though, as he emerged from behind the curtains with a purple parasol and glitter, and proceeds to take a New Orleans-style second line parade around the studio. When he finally sits down, Carrey introduced the band as “Jon Batiste and the Stephen Colbert Second Punchline Dancers” (it’s actually Jon Batiste and Stay Human) before complimenting Colbert on how his “heart and head are so beautifully involved.”

From there, Carrey accused Donald Trump’s administration of “trying to take the shiny city on the hill and turn it into a Dutch oven,” described Dr. Robotnik as “Nikola Tesla after a case of Red Bull,” and preached the power of mangoes, which he called “one thing that can be sweet, lovely, abundant.” He also performed dramatic reenactments of his comedic characters, including Ace Ventura (as if his line reading “do NOT go in there” wasn’t perfect enough as is) and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber. Watch it below.