Jim Gaffigan Has Some Things To Say About Thanksgiving And ‘Stuffing’

Because Thanksgiving is synonymous with gluttonous overeating, CBS Sunday Morning had Jim Gaffigan, America’s foremost authority on gluttonous overeating, on to deliver a monologue about the holiday. He breaks it down pretty succinctly, I think.

There is little complexity to the concept of Thanksgiving holiday. It seems as if very little effort went into the planning:

“Uh, how about at Thanksgiving we just eat a lot?”

“But Americans do that every day!”

“Well, what if we eat a lot with people that annoy the hell out of us?”