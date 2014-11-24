Jim Gaffigan Has Some Things To Say About Thanksgiving And ‘Stuffing’

#Thanksgiving
11.24.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Because Thanksgiving is synonymous with gluttonous overeating, CBS Sunday Morning had Jim Gaffigan, America’s foremost authority on gluttonous overeating, on to deliver a monologue about the holiday. He breaks it down pretty succinctly, I think.

There is little complexity to the concept of Thanksgiving holiday. It seems as if very little effort went into the planning:

“Uh, how about at Thanksgiving we just eat a lot?”

“But Americans do that every day!”

“Well, what if we eat a lot with people that annoy the hell out of us?”

Enjoy. Hopefully you do more than this YouTube commenter did.

(Via The Comic’s Comic)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thanksgiving
TAGSjim gaffiganTHANKSGIVING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP