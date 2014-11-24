Jim Gaffigan Has Some Things To Say About Thanksgiving And ‘Stuffing’

Because Thanksgiving is synonymous with gluttonous overeating, CBS Sunday Morning had Jim Gaffigan, America’s foremost authority on gluttonous overeating, on to deliver a monologue about the holiday. He breaks it down pretty succinctly, I think.
There is little complexity to the concept of Thanksgiving holiday. It seems as if very little effort went into the planning:
“Uh, how about at Thanksgiving we just eat a lot?”
“But Americans do that every day!”
“Well, what if we eat a lot with people that annoy the hell out of us?”
Enjoy. Hopefully you do more than this YouTube commenter did.
Sometimes I think I make some decent comments on articles, and then some guy like Julian Garcia comes along and I realize I’ll never reach that level of perfection. Thanks for ruining my Thanksgiving.
*shakes head* Whoa…for a second there I thought I was flashing back to Andy Rooney from the 1970’s.
Maybe this isn’t widespread, but at least in my family, “stuffing” and “dressing” are distinct in that dressing is actually cooked outside of the turkey. Same ingredients, different preparation.
I heard about this thing to do with dressing/stuff afterwards. You put it in a waffle maker and make stuffing waffles with gravy for syrup. Because MERICA FUCK YEAH!