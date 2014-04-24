Jim Gaffigan Pretty Much Did A Full Fat Dad Stand Up Set On ‘Fallon’ Last Night

If you’re a Jim Gaffigan fan you have a pretty good idea of what you’re going to get here. Jim and Jimmy appear to have a mutual understanding that Fallon isn’t the best interviewer so why not just let Gaffigan do what he does best: be simultaneously funny and self-deprecating about his weight, his kids, and his weight & his kids to promote his special on Comedy Central this weekend.
Gaffigan’s ability to seemingly only cover approximately three topics yet always keep it fresh and good never ceases to impress me. Maybe it’s the comedy magic that is self-deprecation, or maybe it’s that he manages to work in some slightly edgier stuff — like the wheelchair line and the Mount Rushmore joke at the end of this first clip — in between “Babies are the worst roommates” bits.
I beg of everyone to take note of his advice that begins around the 1:30 mark. Approximately 50% of the population needs a regular reminder that they’re the worst and everybody hates them.
And no, I don’t know why The Tonight Show only has a bunch of Cameron Diaz videos and none of this on their YouTube page.
If Fallon’s function was entirely to do the creative segments that he does while bringing in a relief host to do the guest interviews it’d be the perfect late night show
I don’t know what it is about Jim Gaffigan that sets him apart from other one-trick pony comedians, but for some reason I laugh at his stuff every time.
why is fallon’s tie clip so high? and why didn’t he unbutton his jacket when he sat down.
yeah i know. i’m going to go put my head in my dad’s oven
Well I’ve got partially good news: it’s not a tie clip, it’s a microphone. But yeah, he needs to unbutton that jacket.
good catch.
As I’ve learned to embrace the fact that I’m now a full on khaki shorts and polo shirt wearing, backyard grilling, in bed by 10 pm suburban dad I’ve learned to really appreciate Jim Gaffigan’s routines. I realize his standup isn’t revolutionary or groundbreaking, but most of his stories always are easy for me to relate to, which I think counts for a lot. Lot’s of comedians (especially older ones) joke about the trials of raising a family, but Gaffigan does it without sounding like he’s coming from a really dark place or bitterly regrets the path his life’s taken.
I Also, he’s about the only comedian I can think of who is almost completely inoffensive without also being excruciating to watch. Most of his stuff isn’t political or reliant on shock humor, yet he doesn’t sound like a dried up hack who should be juggling bowling pins in Branson Missouri.
Agreed. His dad stuff is super relatable. And I’m not usually one for the “clean comics” but he just does something for me….
I was actually shocked when I heard him say, “Who gives a shit?” during his “Mr. Universe” comedy routine. But I do love his stuff, speaking as someone who enjoys a steady diet of Patton Oswalt, Hannibal Buress, and Todd Barry.
I will say we laughs entirely too much. I hope its not fake.
God i couldnt agree more.
Watch his recent interview with Brian Williams to see if he’s not more tolerable. None of the late night shows have good interviews, but Jimmy’s tend to be the worse. Luckily, he knows this and he usually keeps the traditional Q&A portion short. He plays a game or does a bit in the 2nd half of the interview that keeps the show moving. That’s where his genius lies, he doesn’t let his ego get in the way of earnestly trying to do a good show.
Agreed. I actually like Jimmy Fallon for the most part but this is painful…