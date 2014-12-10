Jim Parsons Gets Us Into The Spirit In This Clip From ‘Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas’

NBC would undoubtedly love to have a little of the ratings magic that Jim Parsons and the well-paid cast of The Big Bang Theory score each week for CBS, so that might be why the Peacock cast the Emmy-winning actor to provide the lead voice in an animated holiday musical. Airing next Tuesday at 8 PM ET, Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas shares the story of Santa’s titular helper that Will Ferrell turned into a box office hit back in 2003, except this version will be shorter and feature way more singing. Parsons is joined by Mark Hamill, Jay Leno, Gilbert Gottfried, Fred Armisen and Ed Asner, among others, for the one-hour special.

The Hollywood Reporter shared this first clip of one of the special’s nine cheerful songs, and it is about a very important topic close to all of our hearts – decorating the home. However, it doesn’t talk about syncing your lights with Slayer songs, so I’ll assume that part is a surprise.