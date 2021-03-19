Remember the Alamo? Nah. Remember the Trump statue that everyone kept punching.

The San Antonio Express reported this week that Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks (located across the street from Texas’ historic Alamo Mission) had to remove a waxy statue of the former-president from public display because everyone kept hitting it. “They punched and scratched the figure, inflicting so much damage that management had it pulled from public view,” the paper wrote. “The scratches to Trump’s face were deep.”

It’s unclear when the wax museum will repair Trump and put him back on display. Stewart said it likely won’t happen until after the museum receives a wax figure of President Joe Biden, currently in the works at Ripley Entertainment’s headquarters in Orlando, Fla.

Jimmy Kimmel used the Trump statue as his proverbial punching bag during Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “This should tell you something. Look at the other two guys he’s posed with: Putin and Kim Jong-un. And the one getting punched in the face every day? Trump! It’s our own guy,” he joked. “And what a likeness… Why he has Heather Locklear’s hair, I don’t know.” Kimmel thinks it’s a shame that the statue had come down. “Why not just fill it with candy and give everyone a bag?” he wondered.

You can watch the monologue above.