Retirement doesn’t seem to agree with Donald Trump. When he’s not on the golf course or serenading Mar-a-Lago visitors with yet another chorus of “Rigged Election,” he’s been busy trying to sneak back onto Twitter. Since that attempt failed miserably, he has been left to angrily type whatever bizarre thought comes into his mind into what can only be described as a “blog” titled “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” which has been a gold mine of new material for late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel.

On Monday night’s show, Kimmel—who dubbed Trump the “Kentucky Fried President”—shared a couple of Trump’s latest posts, including this heartwarming Mother’s Day tribute to… himself?

But Mother’s Day wasn’t the only thing on #45’s McDonald’s-addled mind. He also had some thoughts on Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner whose victory is in question following a failed drug test (or an alleged case of “cancel culture”), writing:

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else.”

Kimmel’s response? “Who knows more about the world laughing at us than our own Triple Clown winner Donald Trump. What is he talking about? Does he think the horse tested positive for Antifa? And honestly, if he’s going to start picking fights with horses, we should let him back on Twitter because I want to see that.”

You can watch the full clip (which starts around the 1:30 mark) above.