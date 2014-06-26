Jimmy Kimmel Gave The World’s Ugliest Dog An Adorably Handsome Makeover

It pays to be ugly. Just ask the contestants from The Swan or, if you can’t track them down, Peanut the Chihuahua/Shih Tzu mutt, who recently won the title of the World’s Ugliest Dog at the annual competition in Petaluma, California. As we mentioned on Monday, Peanut isn’t just your ordinary hard-to-look-at canine with a face that could have only been created in one of Jim Henson’s special effects studios. Instead, Peanut was the victim of horrifying animal abuse as a puppy, and he spent nine long months in a shelter before Holly Chandler came along and gave this odd looking creature a loving forever home.

Jimmy Kimmel took notice of Peanut’s unique look and welcomed Holly and her best friend to his show last night, and the prizes apparently didn’t end with the $1,500 competition payday. Peanut was treated to a complete makeover on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and I think we can all agree that this is a brand new Peanut. Let’s just hope the good looks don’t go to his head.