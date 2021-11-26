Jimmy Kimmel Burned His Arm, Eyebrows, And Hairline In A Fiery Thanksgiving Turkey Mishap

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel apparently survived a fiery Thanksgiving turkey accident, and he wants to make sure others didn’t suffer a similar fate. In a smoky Instagram post, Kimmel can be seen sporting noticeably singed hairs on his arm, face, and head along with some ashy residue all over the place. While the comedian didn’t offer much in the way of specifics, he can clearly be seen cooking outside, and judging by his safety message, the fire happened right out of the gate.

“Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!” Kimmel wrote in the caption.

Scorched body hair aside, it appears the rest of the turkey cooking process was less dramatic as Kimmel updated his Instagram followers with a picture of the finished product, which looked pretty delicious despite knowing there’s probably a little bit of singed follicles in the recipe.

“Burnt hair-smoked turkey #happythanksgiving” Kimmel wrote while proudly displaying his turkey.

While celebrities hopped in the replies to wish Kimmel well after surviving the cooking mishap, his 30-year-old daughter Katie hopped into his mentions to reveal this isn’t the first time Kimmel’s attempts at cooking almost cost him his eyebrows.

“Again?????” Katie wrote (via People), to which Kimmel replied, “Yep, it’s now a holiday tradition.”

You’re far from alone, Jimmy.

Today, we celebrate America’s most explosive turkeys pic.twitter.com/RdRIjVmPzf — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 25, 2021

(Via Jimmy Kimmel on Instagram)