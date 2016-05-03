Jimmy Kimmel Will Serve As Kelly Ripa’s First ‘Live’ Guest Host After Strahan Leaves

#Jimmy Kimmel
News & Culture Writer
05.03.16
kelly ripa jimmy kimmel live guest host

ABC

Following the surprise news that Live with Kelly and Michael co-host Michael Strahan would be leaving the show for Good Morning America, gossip columns had plenty to work with when Kelly Ripa decided not to show up to work. The internet got mad at Strahan on Ripa’s behalf while rumors of just how hurt the latter felt swirled into a fever pitch. And when the two appeared together on camera last Friday, Ripa used the opportunity to rip Strahan a new one with several not-so-subtle jabs. Now that that bridge has all but burned to the ground, who will fill in for Strahan once he leaves mid-May?

He won’t be a permanent replacement, of course, but late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will pull double duty for ABC on Monday, May 16. According to Deadline, Kimmel — who films Jimmy Kimmel Live on the West Coast, will be in New York City for the annual Upfront presentation at Lincoln Center. Every year, the major networks gather together to entertain station executives and potential media buyers during Upfront Week — previewing upcoming content in the hopes of garnering more broadcast, syndication and advertising revenue. Kimmel often helps with ABC’s Upfront every year, so what harm would a few additional hours of work be?

Hopefully Ripa doesn’t become too attached to her new guest host, however, because Kimmel will eventually have to return to Los Angeles for Jimmy Kimmel Live. At least there’s Lewis Black.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSjimmy kimmelKELLY RIPALIVE WITH KELLY AND MICHAELmichael strahan

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP