Jimmy Kimmel Makes Sexy, Unfunny Sequel to Sexy, Unfunny Video

In his post-Oscars show, Jimmy Kimmel aired an informercial spoof for “humpilates,” which was painfully unfunny but notable because it featured actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Minka Kelly, Emily Blunt, and Jessicas Biel and Alba. For last night’s show, Kimmel rolled out a sequel for the diet to go with humpilates (video below). It’s somehow even less funny than the humpilates sketch, yet once again I watched the entire thing because it’s a non-stop stream of attractive actresses and models: January Jones, Rebecca Romijn, Anna Faris, Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana, Kristen Bell, Heidi Klum, Marisa Miller, Erin Andrews, plus several of the women from the first sketch. Scarlett and Jessica Biel both have lines that almost made me chuckle, but not even an appearance from the great Neil Patrick Harris can salvage a real laugh from this. Woof.
I get it, Jimmy: you know more beautiful actresses I do. But if you’re going to parade them around on your show, can you at least do me the favor of getting out of the picture?
I think the only time kimmel ever made me laugh was when he fucked with jay leno. thats about it. man show was all adam corolla droppin the sweet joke bombs
I love Kristin Bell but even she can’t save this.
how can january Jones be so awful? Anna faris ruined her face with botox and meth :S, Zoe Saldaña looks smoking hot! Amanda Seyfried looks like an alien kitty but I’d still hit it like crazy (and I loved mamma mia!), erin andrews meh, kirsten bell still cute,
I love Jimmy, but man, that was Jimediocre.
Hey Erin Andrews, all your protesting aside, if you’re going to make appearances like this based solely on your smoking hotness, then I’m going to continue to
watch you undress through hotel keyholestreat you like a sex object.
“erin andrews meh,…”
Get out. Seriously, just get out now.
Jimmy Kimmel is still on the side of good when it comes to late night, so I can’t really… I mean, he’s still… I’m sorry, I was distracted by Kristen Bell’s flexibility.
these women give me so many boners all but january jones. she is just so unremarkable and her character on mad men makes me hate her. hate fuck her sure, but i only jerk off to A material.
@Hammer:
And that material? Tissue.
Kerry Washington… that’s some edible chocolate right there.
I’d rather be stuck in traffic that sit through that big waste of everybody’s time again.
than
/typing with clenched fists
When muted, these videos are more effective than Viagra. When muted.
“how can january Jones be so awful? Anna faris ruined her face with botox and meth :S, Zoe Saldaña looks smoking hot! Amanda Seyfried looks like an alien kitty but I’d still hit it like crazy (and I loved mamma mia!), erin andrews meh, kirsten bell still cute.”
Gay guy or black girl?
well, i thought it was funny and as we all know i’m better than you, that’s all that matters.
christ almighty! i’d brutally murder every single one of you motherfuckers to tap scarjo.