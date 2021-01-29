Marjorie Taylor Greene is a QAnon conspiracy theorist, a “total whack-job” who, to choose a random example of something abhorrent she’s done, harasses survivors of school shootings. She’s also a congresswoman, so… that’s great. “If you don’t know who this person is, I wish I didn’t, too,” host Jimmy Kimmel said about the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district during Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “She is the lady who, among other things, called for Nancy Pelosi’s execution; called for Joe Biden’s impeachment on his first day in office; and she believes our former governor here in California, Jerry Brown, used space lasers to set the wildfires here. She saw the Austin Powers movie and thought it was a documentary.”

Kimmel also brought up the resurfaced video of Taylor Greene stalking David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead, and calling him a “coward.” He wondered “how it would go over with the Fox News and Ted Cruz crew if Nancy Pelosi called for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be executed and called a teenage kid ‘Hitler’? You think they’d have anything to say? Well, it was the other way around, and guess what? Most of them have nothing to say. Instead, they assigned her to the education committee. Hoping, I guess, she would get one? I don’t know.”

You can watch the clip above.