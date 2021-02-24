Is “running away” a legally sound strategy? If so, Rudy Giuliani is killing it.

The disgraced former-New York City mayor had a 2020 to remember: he got punk’d by Borat, black goo leaked from his scalp, farted during a public hearing, and his client, Donald Trump, lost the presidential election. His 2021 isn’t going much better, however. Giuliani is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion for spreading misinformation, “and apparently they had a heck of a time serving him with papers,” as host Jimmy Kimmel said during Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He’s referring to a New York Daily News report about how “after not responding to requests to waive service, Mr. Giuliani evaded in-person service of process for nearly a week,” an attorney for Dominion told the newspaper. “It took numerous attempts, at both his home and office, before we were able to successfully serve Mr. Giuliani” earlier this month.

“Every time the process server got close, Rudy would transform into a bat and fly away,” Kimmel cracked in his monologue. “At one point, the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy’s doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground. You know, if they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should’ve just had Borat’s daughter stuff them in his pants.” Watch the clip above.