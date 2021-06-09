Earlier this week, CNN reported that Rudy Giuliani, former-president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer “relentlessly pressured and coaxed the Ukrainian government” into investigating made-up claims of election fraud. “During the roughly 40-minute call, Giuliani repeatedly told Yermak that Zelensky should publicly announce investigations into possible corruption by Biden in Ukraine, and into claims that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election to hurt Trump,” it reads, adding, “These separate claims are both untrue.”

It’s more baseless nonsense from a cartoon character of a man, and during Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel called the audio the “second most damaging tape of Rudy Giuliani this year.” Presumably the most damaging tape is the scene from Borat 2. You know the one. He continued, “You remember Trump’s ‘perfect call’ with the Ukrainian president? The one he got impeached for? Well, a few weeks before that call, in July of 2019, Rudy dialed up a senior Ukrainian official to put the squeeze on, and now audio from that call has leaked, most likely from Rudy’s head.”

After playing the call, Kimmel joked, “What is in his mouth? It’s like a hard candy in there. So, there you go, he lays it all out. Nothing subtle about that.” All Giuliani does is “dig up dirt, whether it’s on Joe Biden, or Hunter Biden, or just trying to get out of his grave every morning. He’s a dirt digger and he could be in trouble for this. Even his teeth are trying to distance themselves from his mouth.”

You can watch the monologue above.