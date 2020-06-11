The election is still months away (let that sink in), but presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is already thinking about what will happen if he wins. Specifically, how he’ll kick the conspiracy theorist in office out of the White House.

On Wednesday’s The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah asked Biden what he plans to do if Donald Trump loses the election but fails to vacate 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. After saying he’s “so damn proud” of the military leaders who have recently criticized the president, Biden added, “You have so many rank and file military personnel saying, well, we’re not a military state, this is not who we are. I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced, they will escort him from the White House in a dispatch.” The former-vice president also told Noah that he’s certain “this president is going to try to steal this election… This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.”

You think politics are ugly now? Wait until November.

During the interview, Noah pressed Biden on whether he would defund the police, days after he wrote an op-ed for USA Today calling for additional funding for police departments. “I don’t think police should be defunded, but I think the conditions should be placed upon them where departments are having to take significant reforms relating to [whether] we should set up a national use of force standard,” Biden responded.

