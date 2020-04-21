Joe Biden Had An Interesting Reaction To Watching ‘Tiger King’

The Netflix documentary series Tiger King became the first pop culture sensation during the pandemic quarantine, turning its central figures — notably zookeeper-turned-convict Joe Exotic and his rival, Carole Baskin — into household names. Everyone’s seen it, except for possibly our president. But his probably opponent at this fall’s presidential election has, and he had quite the reaction.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Joe Biden and his wife Jill partook in a Zoom Q&A with their granddaughter Finnegan, which he then posted on his Twitter account. Being a family chat, it was refreshingly informal and loose, steering away from grim talk about the news or the presidential race. At one point Finnegan asked them what they were watching the kill the time.

“Everybody is watching this Tiger King show,” Jill said, “so I turned it on and we watched about 20 minutes of it. And Pops [Biden] looks at me and he said, ‘What are we watching?!’ I mean, it was like so crazy.”

You can watch the full video below, which also features Mrs. Biden talking about watching the Hulu series Mrs. America, about anti-feminist conservative activist Phyllis Schlaffly, and that the former veep himself has been reading a lot of Irish poetry. But what does he think of the songs Joe Exotic doesn’t actually sing?

Like many families, we have had to find new ways to stay connected while we're physically apart. We've been video chatting with our grandchildren a lot and decided to record one to share with you all. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/1pGtQGcDhj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2020

