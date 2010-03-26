JOE BUCK SUCKS AT EVERYTHING

This was addressed by With Leather yesterday, but Joe Buck’s awful HBO show — the one that gave us Artie Lange saying, “Joe, TMZ is your favorite website? What’s your second, SuckingCock.com?” — is unlikely to return, and I wanted to get in on the action while the hatin’s good.

After three episodes, Joe Buck says he does not expect his HBO show “Joe Buck Live” to continue. “There’s only another nine months on that contract anyway, so I don’t think it’s that big of a deal either way,” he told the St. Louis sports talk station 1380 AM on Wednesday. Asked if he would miss it, he said: “No, not really. There was a lot more behind the scenes, a lot more effort and hassle than I ever expected.” [NYT]

Oh, TV work! All that EFFORT and HASSLE to do a show once every three months! That’s way too much work to put into being terrible at something. Buck would much rather just show up to the game on Sunday and jump right into sucking at being an announcer. Sucking as a TV host is just too time-consuming.

An HBO spokesman had no comment.

What can HBO possibly say? “Joe Buck’s show doesn’t fit in with our slate of programming that doesn’t suck”? Memo to the world: Jack Buck is dead. You no longer have to give work to his worthless douchesmug son.