Joel McHale Called A Pack Of Comedy Superstars To Get Ready For The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

#The Late Show #Joel McHale #Letterman #Community
Entertainment Writer
04.28.14 3 Comments

Joel McHale is clearly a desperate man and this entire Letterman appearance can be seen as one big cry for help. His date with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is coming fast and he’s reaching out to anyone he can for assistance in calming his nerves.

I can see asking Letterman to join you and I can even see calling Conan, Craig Ferguson or Jimmy Kimmel. But Carrot Top? Why would you call Carrot Top other than to score steroids or snort immense amounts of cocaine? I doubt the Secret Service would even let him in the building with that trunk full of props.

And as Letterman brings up, Al Franken was pretty funny during his Correspondents’ gig. I just think he is overlooking the man who will soon be sitting in his chair: Stephen T. Colbert.

No matter what advice McHale goes with, I hope he’s just as disdainful as he was at the VGX Awards. Pump a stream of pure venom into that room and weed out the weakest of Washington’s elite.

(Via The Late Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Late Show#Joel McHale#Letterman#Community
TAGSCommunityJOEL MCHALELETTERMANTHE LATE SHOWwhite house correspondents dinner

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP