Joel McHale Called A Pack Of Comedy Superstars To Get Ready For The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Joel McHale is clearly a desperate man and this entire Letterman appearance can be seen as one big cry for help. His date with the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is coming fast and he’s reaching out to anyone he can for assistance in calming his nerves.

I can see asking Letterman to join you and I can even see calling Conan, Craig Ferguson or Jimmy Kimmel. But Carrot Top? Why would you call Carrot Top other than to score steroids or snort immense amounts of cocaine? I doubt the Secret Service would even let him in the building with that trunk full of props.

And as Letterman brings up, Al Franken was pretty funny during his Correspondents’ gig. I just think he is overlooking the man who will soon be sitting in his chair: Stephen T. Colbert.

No matter what advice McHale goes with, I hope he’s just as disdainful as he was at the VGX Awards. Pump a stream of pure venom into that room and weed out the weakest of Washington’s elite.

(Via The Late Show)