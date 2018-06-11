Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re still not sure if John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert was the “good guy” on The Office, but many fans assumed he was, and the actor and director has been doing quite a bit to shed the image on his own terms. He surprised everyone, himself included, with the box-office-friendly horror film A Quiet Place, and come August 31st he’ll be thrown headlong into America’s ongoing war on terror with Amazon’s adaptation of the Tom Clancy literary hero, Jack Ryan. The streaming service has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming series, which sees Krasinski’s CIA desk jockey on the path to becoming “Jacked Ryan.”

Per Amazon:

Jack Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst, is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He soon uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

Aside from Krasinski’s titular role, Jack Ryan also stars Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Wendell Pierce (The Wire), the latter of whom portrays James Greer, the CIA Deputy Director of Intelligence, a frequent supporting character in Clancy’s Ryan novels. James Earl Jones played the role in The Hunt for Red October (1990) — which cast Alec Baldwin as Ryan — and Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994), which centered on Harrison Ford’s Ryan, but who isn’t excited to see what The Bunk can bring to the table?