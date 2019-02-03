Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This year’s Super Bowl commercials have presented some unexpected collaborations, to say the very least. Steve Carrell failed to impersonate Cardi B and Lil Jon for Pepsi, and The Dude met Carrie Bradshaw to trade in his beloved white Russians for beer brand Stella Artois. Then Adam Scott and 2 Chainz teamed up for Expensify, but here’s the most unlikely pairing (?) yet.

That would be John Legend and Adam Levine teaming up with a bunch of other dads in a Pampers ad spot. It’s about as cutesy and odd as one would imagine, given that Legend croons a soulful tribute to the “stinky booty” while singing, “And Daddy’s gonna clean it up.” Legend’s children with Chrissy Teigen play their own roles, and Levine soon makes his own appearance at the changing table before Teigen makes a special cameo.

The ad arrives to support Pampers’ new Love the Change ad campaign that encourages parents to enjoy their strange new lives with babies. Follow @PampersUS on Instagram tonight during the game to see the #StinkyBootyDuty adventures unfold live. Later on during halftime, we’ll see Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Bib Boi do their thing, apparently with a “SpongeBob SquarePants” song in the mix. Fun!